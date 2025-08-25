Chandigarh: PU extends admission deadline to Sept 10 for NRI students

The Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date for submission of admission applications for foreign nationals and non-resident Indian (NRI) students to September 10 for all seats excluding Dental Sciences, BA/BCom LLB, MBA courses and other courses governed by a regulatory body. Applicants from underdeveloped countries are also eligible for approximately 50% fee concession. (HT Photo for representation)

All applicants are required to send their duly filled and scanned admission form along with supporting documents in PDF format to the Dean, International Students, at the official email address dis@pu.ac.in.

The university has created 25% supernumerary seats in each undergraduate and postgraduate programme for international students, in addition to 10% seats reserved for NRIs and their wards, except in courses governed by specific regulatory bodies. Applicants from underdeveloped countries are also eligible for approximately 50% fee concession.

The annual fee for NRI and foreign national students varies by course, ranging from approximately USD 1,425 to USD 6,000, with lower concessional fees applicable to students from SAARC and underdeveloped countries.