Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: PU ranks 710 globally in QS sustainability rankings 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 11, 2024 07:52 AM IST

PU, Chandigarh, scored 52.4 in environmental impact, with notable contributions in environmental research (65.9) and sustainability (44.6)

Panjab University (PU) has secured the 710th global position out of 1,743 institutions in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025.

Among Indian universities, PU, Chandigarh, is ranked eighth and holds the 189th position in Asia. (HT Photo)
Among Indian universities, PU, Chandigarh, is ranked eighth and holds the 189th position in Asia. (HT Photo)

Among Indian universities, PU is ranked eighth and holds the 189th position in Asia.

The rankings are based on three key parameters: Environmental impact, social impact, and good governance.

PU scored 52.4 in environmental impact, with notable contributions in environmental research (65.9) and sustainability (44.6).

The university also achieved a social impact score of 53.7, excelling in knowledge exchange (80.2) and health and well being (70.3). Additionally, it recorded a good governance score of 45.4.

Vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig said, “This is the first time PU has participated in this ranking, and we are proud of our position. Our initiatives like sustainability-focused courses, waste segregation, energy management using biogas and LED systems, and tertiary water use have contributed to this recognition.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On