Chandigarh: PU ranks 710 globally in QS sustainability rankings 2025

(HT Photo)

Among Indian universities, PU is ranked eighth and holds the 189th position in Asia.

The rankings are based on three key parameters: Environmental impact, social impact, and good governance.

PU scored 52.4 in environmental impact, with notable contributions in environmental research (65.9) and sustainability (44.6).

The university also achieved a social impact score of 53.7, excelling in knowledge exchange (80.2) and health and well being (70.3). Additionally, it recorded a good governance score of 45.4.

Vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig said, “This is the first time PU has participated in this ranking, and we are proud of our position. Our initiatives like sustainability-focused courses, waste segregation, energy management using biogas and LED systems, and tertiary water use have contributed to this recognition.”