Chandigarh: PU’s DST centre takes innovations to Faridabad Industry

The DST (Department of Science and Technology) technology enabling centre at Panjab University took the centre stage at an industry-academia workshop in Faridabad on Saturday, presenting a portfolio of ready to deploy innovations to manufacturers and entrepreneurs from across the CRIKC (Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster) region in a bid to accelerate the translation of laboratory research into commercial applications. Innovators in effluent treatment, medical device vision systems, Voice AI, and pharmaceuticals also pitched their solutions. (HT Photo)

The workshop, held at FIA House, Bata Chowk, was jointly organised by the Faridabad Industries Association, SSM (State Support Mission) by NITI Aayog, and PU’s DST technology enabling centre. It drew strong participation from industrial stakeholders who engaged with over a dozen technologies aligned with Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing goals.

Manu Sharma, Coordinator of the DST technology enabling centre, led the university’s outreach effort. The centre has been instrumental in building structured linkages between Panjab University’s research ecosystem and industry. Saturday’s event was among its most wide ranging demonstrations of that mandate.

The session opened with nano enabled wastewater treatment technologies developed under Ganga Ram Chaudhary of PU’s department of chemistry. This was followed by presentations on non intrusive load monitoring and AI driven energy optimisation systems by Mukesh Sharma, and industrial air purification solutions, for both indoor and outdoor environments from startup “Vaayu Mitra”, represented by Ashok Arora.

Subsequent presentations covered a broad sweep of sectors, plastic to high grade PET recycling, graphene synthesis from agricultural waste, AI based business automation tools, multifunctional textile technologies, carbon fibre based special purpose machines, and computer vision systems for textile quality inspection. Innovators in effluent treatment, medical device vision systems, Voice AI, and pharmaceuticals also pitched their solutions.