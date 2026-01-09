Chandigarh: Public expects long-term solutions with accountability, says CM Saini

Citizens now demand accountability, efficiency, and long-term solutions that improve their quality of life, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday, describing the shift as a sign of a maturing democracy moving towards performance-driven governance. In the presence of the CM, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed under the ‘Gyan Setu’ initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities. (HT Photo)

After launching the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) portal, designed to strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), CM Saini said that public expectations have evolved significantly even as India has witnessed a decisive transformation in past 11 years, driven by transparent governance, citizen-centric policies, and effective implementation of welfare initiatives.

He said that the most significant outcome of this period under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the restoration of public trust, with citizens increasingly feeling that the government truly belongs to them. “This sense of ownership and confidence among the people represents the enduring meaning of good governance,” Saini said.

Meanwhile, in the presence of the CM, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed under the ‘Gyan Setu’ initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building.

NEP anchored in skills, innovation & self-reliance

The CM said that the objective of these initiatives is to build an educational ecosystem that goes beyond conventional degrees and focuses on skills, innovation, and employability. Referring to the Vision Document–2047, he said Haryana is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term development.

The MoUs signed under the Gyan Setu initiative will ensure that academic research and institutional expertise are aligned with governance priorities and societal needs, he added. He also said that universities should focus on research that addresses pressing challenges such as waterlogging, environmental sustainability, and urban infrastructure.

Align education with industry needs

During an interaction with vice-chancellors, the CM urged universities to design skill-based training programmes aligned with industry requirements. He said the development of a dedicated digital platform where industries can post their workforce needs, enabling institutions to tailor academic and training modules and improve employment outcomes for graduates.

Earlier, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said that universities must play a pivotal role in realising the objectives of Haryana Vision Document–2047, particularly in transitioning the state towards a robust manufacturing and services economy. He highlighted the creation of the Haryana State Research Fund with an allocation of ₹20 crore to support research and innovation.