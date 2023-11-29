Chandigarh: Purohit inaugurates command centre for vehicle tracking project

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday inaugurated the Command and Control Centre for the vehicle location tracking and emergency alert system project, situated at the office of the State Transport Authority in Sector 18

In line with directions of the Union ministry of road transport and highway, the UT administration has enforced implementation of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) in public service vehicles within the city.

The administrator emphasised the importance of installing emergency buttons and tracking systems in public service vehicles to enhance safety, particularly for women and children. (HT PHOTO)

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday inaugurated the Command and Control Centre (C&CC) for the vehicle location tracking and emergency alert system project, situated at the office of the State Transport Authority (STA) in Sector 18.

The administrator emphasised the importance of installing emergency buttons and tracking systems in public service vehicles to enhance safety, particularly for women and children. He commended the STA, NIC and the entire team for achieving this milestone, predicting increased vigilance among drivers and improved security for passengers.

The administrator expressed confidence that this system will contribute significantly in making Chandigarh a safer and more secure city. “The C&CC facilitates live tracking of all public service vehicles, enhancing the safety of passengers,” said Rupesh Kumar, secretary, STA, while advising the public to choose/hire only those public service vehicles that are equipped with vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
