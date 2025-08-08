Chandigarh: Ram Darbar man convicted of rape

The court of additional sessions judge Yashika dealing with rape and POCSO cases convicted a man for the rape of a 25-year-old woman in 2023. The court convicted Rahul Bansal alias Sanjay, a resident of Ram Darbar under Sections 376, 343 and 323 of the IPC. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday. The accused Sanjay took her to a remote village in Zirakpur and had physical relations with her after striking a deal for ₹ 4,000. (HT photo for representation)

As per the prosecution case, on April 18, 2023, the woman, who is a prostitute, was strolling on the road in front of Sham Fashion Mall in Sector 34. When she reached a single road towards the passport office side, a person sitting in a small transport vehicle (Chotta Hathi) signalled her and she went towards him.

She sat in the vehicle and went along with him. The accused took her to a remote village in Zirakpur and had physical relations with her after striking a deal for ₹4,000. When she asked for the money, he started to beat her and pressed her neck with a handkerchief while threatening her.

Both then consumed drugs together. Sanjay then again had physical relations with her forcefully and later locked her in the room. After two days, Sanjay put her into the vehicle by hiding her under the blanket and dropped her near the temple of Sector 44, Chandigarh. Somehow, she reached the dispensary of Sector 45, Chandigarh. She reported the incident to the police and the accused was arrested.