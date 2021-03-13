Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
As many as 135 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, the highest since the city witnessed a surge post festive season in November.
The total number of cases has reached 22,832, with four days recording more than 100 cases this month. Just 12 days into March, 1,062 cases have surfaced, up from 819 throughout February.
In some respite, no death has been reported for the past two days, and the toll stands at 357. With 58 people being discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries has pushed up to 21,539 (94.3%) and the number of active cases has reached 936.
Meanwhile, 2,617 people were inoculated during the day, including 1,638 senior citizens and 215 in the age group of 45-59 with underlying diseases.
In view of surge in cases, the administration on Wednesday imposed fresh restrictions on social gatherings and decided to keep primary schools closed for now.
