The India Meteorological Department recorded 4.4 mm of rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday between 8.30am and 5.30pm. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Chandigarh records 4.4mm rain, more likely tomorrow

IMD had said that there were less chances of intense rains in Chandigarh due to no low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:04 AM IST

The city witnessed a light spell of rain on Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department is predicting more on Thursday and Friday.

The department recorded 4.4 mm of rain on Wednesday between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The IMD had said that there were less chances of intense rains in Chandigarh due to no low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The maximum temperature in the city went down from 35.8 degrees on Tuesday to 35 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature, however, went up from 25.1 degrees on Tuesday to 25.5 degrees on Wednesday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33 degrees and 34 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 24 degrees and 25 degrees.

