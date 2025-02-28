Chandigarh records hottest Feb night in 14 years as mercury climbs to 18.5°C

The city’s night temperature continued to soar amid the prevailing cloud cover, rising to 18.5°C on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, the highest in 14 years, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). A woman and boy share a moment of laughter while trying to control a flipped umbrella amid windy and rainy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature went up from 17.5°C on Wednesday to 18.5°C on Thursday, 6.6 degrees above normal and highest in the month since 2011 when it had gone up to 18.7°C on February 7.

Ever since the IMD observatory in Sector 39 was set up in 2010, this was the second hottest night recorded in the city in February, and only the third time since then that the minimum temperature has crossed 18°C in the month (see box).

Day temp drops to 21°C after rain

As the night passed, an active Western Disturbance (WD) brought along 2.9 mm rain in the day, causing the maximum temperature to plunge by 7 notches.

Dropping from 28.9°C on Wednesday to 21°C on Thursday, the maximum temperature went 3.4 degrees below normal and was the lowest since 16.3°C on January 18.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The rain hadn’t started till morning. Later during the day, we saw gusty winds and some light rain, which brought the maximum temperature down. The system is likely to be even stronger on Friday, causing more rain. Thereafter, the system will weaken, but chances of rain will continue over the weekend.”

Orange alert for heavy rain, gusty winds, hailstorm today

IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain (over 60 mm), hailstorm and gusty winds up to 40km/h in isolated parts of the region on Friday. Orange is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to stay alert and be prepared. While chances of rain will continue in the city up to March 2, the intensity is likely to drop over the weekend.

Calling this the first strong WD of the year, Paul said snowfall was also expected in Himachal Pradesh, adding that the temperature can fall further over the weekend before rising again.

Amid the active WD, the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 24°C over the next three days, and the minimum temperature between 14°C and 17°C.