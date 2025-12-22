Chandigarh records two-fold spike in driving licence suspensions in 2025

The city has witnessed a sharp increase in the suspension of driving licences for traffic violations this year, with 648 licences suspended so far, more than double the 300 suspensions recorded last year. Data from the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) show that riding without a helmet accounted for the highest number of suspensions this year, followed by cases of triple riding. SSP traffic Sumer Pratap Singh attributed the increase in suspensions to stricter enforcement and enhanced surveillance. (HT File Photo)

According to the RLA, 425 licences were suspended for helmetless riding this year, while 102 suspensions were issued for triple riding. Notably, no driving licence was suspended for red-light jumping during the period, a trend that has surprised officials. In addition, 21 licences were suspended for using mobile phones while driving.

In comparison, last year saw most suspensions issued for riding without a helmet (196 cases), followed by drunk driving (55 cases) and speeding (20 cases). As many as nine licences were suspended for using mobile phones while driving in 2024.

SSP traffic Sumer Pratap Singh attributed the increase in suspensions to stricter enforcement and enhanced surveillance. “The rise in licence suspensions is largely due to strict monitoring by traffic police personnel and the extensive use of technology. Nearly 225 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed at 47 junctions across the city are actively capturing violations such as signal jumping, speeding and helmetless riding,” he said.

A comparison with earlier years highlights fluctuating enforcement trends. In 2023, the city recorded 457 suspensions for helmetless riding, 74 for drunk driving, 107 for speeding and 18 for using mobile phones while driving. The figures were significantly higher in 2022, when 1,139 licences were suspended, including 689 for helmetless riding, 286 for speeding, 62 for mobile phone use, 22 for drunk driving and 28 for red-light jumping. The peak was recorded in 2021, with as many as 4,057 suspensions—2,587 for helmetless or triple riding, 858 for speeding, 343 for mobile phone use, six for drunk driving and 147 for red-light jumping.

Under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 21 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, driving licences can be suspended for up to six months for serious offences such as drunk driving, speeding, red-light jumping and using mobile phones while driving. In cases of helmetless riding, licences are suspended for three months along with the imposition of a fine.

Officials said that while the overall number of challans has increased, the proportion of licence suspensions has declined in recent years, indicating improved traffic discipline aided by technology-based monitoring. In 2023, a total of 3,160 challans were issued, of which 2,520 were disposed of, and 323 licences were recommended for suspension, resulting in a suspension rate of 12.8%. In 2024, challans rose to 3,561, but suspension recommendations dropped to 207, bringing the rate down to 9.1%. In 2025, up to March 13, 1,220 challans were issued and 120 were disposed of, but only four driving licences were recommended for suspension, recording a steep decline to 3.3%.

Despite notices, violators not turning up

Despite repeated notices, a large number of traffic violators are failing to clear their pending challans. In January this year, the Regional Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, issued a 15-day ultimatum to drivers with five or more unpaid challans, warning that their driving licences and vehicle registrations would be suspended if dues were not cleared.

The move followed the accumulation of around 7.5 lakh unpaid challans in the city over the past three years. RLA in-charge Pradhuman Singh said that despite multiple reminders, a substantial number of motorists have not paid fines for offences such as speeding, red-light jumping and dangerous driving. “We will issue one final notice, after which strict action will be initiated,” he said.