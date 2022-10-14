Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Want fancy number? Chandigarh residents can register from Oct 17

Want fancy number? Chandigarh residents can register from Oct 17

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:59 AM IST

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on October 17 till 5 pm on October 26 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.
Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation. (Representational Image/ Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CM” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series.

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on October 17 till 5 pm on October 26 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).

Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am on October 27 till 5 pm on October 29.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.

After registration, vehicle owners need to deposit the registration fee and reserve amount for the special registration number through demand draft in favour of “Registering & Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh” at the RLA office in Sector 17 .

The details regarding registration fee, list of reserve price, procedure of online auction, and other terms and conditions are available on www.chdtransport.gov.in. For any further information, applicants can contact 0172-270-0341 or inquiry counter at RLA office.

Friday, October 14, 2022
