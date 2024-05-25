 Chandigarh resident caught with drugs gets 10-year jail - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Chandigarh resident caught with drugs gets 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2024 09:00 AM IST

According to prosecution, the Chandigarh resident was found in conscious possession of 12 injections each of Buprenorphine 2 ML each and Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each

A special NDPS court on Friday awarded 10-year jail to a 33-year-old city resident for possessing drugs. The convict, Amit Anand, is a resident of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh.

A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Sector-11 police station, Chandigarh, on November 22, 2018. (Getty Images/Purestock)

According to prosecution, the accused was found in conscious possession of 12 injections each of Buprenorphine 2 ML each and Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each. The defence counsel argued that Amit was falsely implicated as contraband was planted upon him. He also argued that the registered FIR is silent as to the quantity of psychotropic substance allegedly recovered from him.

A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Sector-11 police station on November 22, 2018.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident caught with drugs gets 10-year jail
Saturday, May 25, 2024
