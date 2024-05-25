Chandigarh resident caught with drugs gets 10-year jail

A special NDPS court on Friday awarded 10-year jail to a 33-year-old city resident for possessing drugs. The convict, Amit Anand, is a resident of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Sector-11 police station, Chandigarh, on November 22, 2018. (Getty Images/Purestock)

According to prosecution, the accused was found in conscious possession of 12 injections each of Buprenorphine 2 ML each and Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each. The defence counsel argued that Amit was falsely implicated as contraband was planted upon him. He also argued that the registered FIR is silent as to the quantity of psychotropic substance allegedly recovered from him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Sector-11 police station on November 22, 2018.