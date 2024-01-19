close_game
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year jail for carrying banned drugs

Chandigarh resident gets 10-year jail for carrying banned drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 20, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The convict had been nabbed with the banned drugs in June 2021 by a police team patrolling near the Sector 39-40 light point in Chandigarh

A local court has awarded 10 years of jail to a Sector-39 resident who was convicted of carrying injections with banned medicines in a 2021 case.

The Chandigarh resident was convicted of carrying injections with banned medicines in a 2021 case. (HT File)
The Chandigarh resident was convicted of carrying injections with banned medicines in a 2021 case. (HT File)

The court has also fined the accused, Ajay Kumar, 1 lakh. He had been nabbed in June 221 by a police team patrolling near the Sector 39-40 light point. He was stopped on the basis of suspicion and upon checking, police recovered 14 injections of Buprenorphine (2ml each) and 10 injections of Pheniramine maleate (10ml each) from him.

Police said that as he could not produce any permit or licence, he was booked under section 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On Thursday, the NDPS special court convicted him.

