Chandigarh resident gets 10-yr jail for possessing banned medicines

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a Hallomajra resident who had been arrested with banned medicines in 2021. The defence pleaded that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. (HT File)

The convict, identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Happy, was also fined him ₹1 lakh.

According to the prosecution, Singh was nabbed with 35 injections of Buprenorphine IP 2 ml each and 50 injections of Pheniramine Maleate IP 10 ml each. He was booked under Section 22 of NDPS Act by the Sector 31 police, as he could not produce any valid licence.

The defence pleaded that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case.

The public prosecutor argued that similar cases were registered against Singh, making him a habitual offender.

Hearing both sides, the court convicted the accused.

Sec-38 resident acquitted in 2020 case

In a separate case, an NDPS court acquitted a Sector 38 resident who had been apprehended on October 25, 2020 for possessing 60 injections of Buprenorphine 2 ml each and 44 injections of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ml each.

The public prosecutor argued that the contraband was of commercial nature.

However, defence counsel Yadvinder Sandhu for the 58-year-old woman, Bala, argued: “There are contradictions in the statements of police investigating the matter. The woman is falsely implicated. A day before her arrest, police had sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh.”

The prosecution could not prove the case, and the woman was acquitted by the court.