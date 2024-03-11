Chandigarh: Rupinder, Mahindra clinch golf title

Rupinder Singh,76, was declared as the winner, while Aaditya Gupta, 77, and Rajinder Mina, 80, finished runner-up and second runner-up, respectively, in the serving officers category during the CSR Reddy Memorial Civil Services Golf Meet organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association at the Chandigarh Golf Club Greens on Saturday. Rupinder and Mahindra were declared the winners at the CSR Reddy Memorial Civil Services Golf Meet organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association. (HT PHOTO)

The inaugural tee off was done by IPS KP Singh (retd). As many as 82 officers, including both serving and retired, from different states took part in the tournament.

In the retired officers category below age of 70 years, Mahindra Singh Deo, 74, was declared winner while Rakesh Jolly, 79, and Parminder Singh Sodhi, 79, finished second and third, respectively.

In the veterans above 70 category, Kulwaran Singh, 80, was the winner and IRS PS Pruthi (retd) and IPS Bhupinder Singh (retd), 88, came second and third, respectively.