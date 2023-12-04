Chandigarh: Sacked worker steals phones, laptops from shop; caught

The Saturday burglary at a mobile showroom in Sector 22 was executed by a sacked worker and his accomplices, police said on Sunday. The accused executed the burglary with his two aides, an electrician and a plumber. (HT PHOTO)

Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested the main accused, Chandan Singh, 35, along with his two aides, Bhupinder Singh, 28, a plumber, and Gurjeet Singh, 33, an electrician, all residents of Mohali.

Police had launched a probe after the complainant, Abhishek, reported theft of mobile phones, laptops and smart watches from his shop in SCO Number 1041, Sector 22-B, on Saturday.

During investigation, police received information that three suspects in a white Fiat Punto were trying to sell gadgets stolen from Abhishek’s shop.

Acting swiftly, police laid a barrier near the Sector-39 roundabout and intercepted the car, (CH01-AE-3322) that was coming from Mohali, before apprehending its three occupants on the basis of the tip-off.

On being grilled, Chandan revealed that he used to work at Abhishek’s shop, but was thrown out of job. Nursing a grudge ever since, he struck at the shop with his accomplices on Saturday, and stole the gadgets.

As many as 90 stolen mobile phones of various brands, two laptops and three smart watches were recovered from the possession of the trio. They are facing a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with jail up to seven years and fine.