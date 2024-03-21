 Chandigarh: Sandhu picks second consecutive AVT Champions Tour win - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Sandhu picks second consecutive AVT Champions Tour win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2024 09:24 AM IST

The event, featuring multiple age categories, saw a record entry of 105 players from across India, including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh

Chandigarh veteran Sandeep “Bobby” Sandhu shot a brilliant 70 to beat overnight leader Jit Singh and clinch the AVT Champions Tour that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Chandigarh veteran Sandeep Sandhu won the AVT Champions Tour title. (HT)
Chandigarh veteran Sandeep Sandhu won the AVT Champions Tour title. (HT)

The event, featuring multiple age categories, saw a record entry of 105 players from across India, including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Each category was keenly contested and boiled down to the final few holes. Sandhu was also the overall champion for Senior Tour 2023-2024. The first event of the 2024-2025 season will take place at KGA, Bangalore.

AVT Tour also honoured Vikramjit Singh for lifetime achievement. Other than winning various international and national events, he is a five-time winner of the All India Amateur Tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Sandhu picks second consecutive AVT Champions Tour win
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On