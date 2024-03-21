Chandigarh: Sandhu picks second consecutive AVT Champions Tour win

Chandigarh veteran Sandeep “Bobby” Sandhu shot a brilliant 70 to beat overnight leader Jit Singh and clinch the AVT Champions Tour that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Chandigarh veteran Sandeep Sandhu won the AVT Champions Tour title. (HT)

The event, featuring multiple age categories, saw a record entry of 105 players from across India, including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

Each category was keenly contested and boiled down to the final few holes. Sandhu was also the overall champion for Senior Tour 2023-2024. The first event of the 2024-2025 season will take place at KGA, Bangalore.

AVT Tour also honoured Vikramjit Singh for lifetime achievement. Other than winning various international and national events, he is a five-time winner of the All India Amateur Tour.