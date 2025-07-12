Chandigarh: SAPCC 2.0 aims to strengthen climate resilience, reduce emissions by 2030

The second meeting of the State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) on the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) 2.0 for Chandigarh was held on Friday. Based on detailed climate modelling and vulnerability assessments, SAPCC 2.0 warns of rising temperatures and increased frequency of heavy rainfall by 2050, which could intensify urban challenges such as heat stress and flooding. To ensure accountability, the plan includes a robust monitoring, evaluation, and reporting (MER) framework. (HT File)

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rajeev Verma, chief secretary, at the UT Secretariat. Officials said that the meeting focused on outlining the roadmap for the effective implementation of SAPCC 2.0, following its recent approval by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), during the National Steering Committee on Climate Change (NSCCC) meeting.

Developed by the department of environment, UT Chandigarh, SAPCC 2.0 aims to strengthen climate resilience, reduce emissions, and integrate sustainability into governance by 2030. The plan aligns with national priorities, including India’s updated NDCs, the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy, and Mission LiFE.

Key initiatives under SAPCC 2.0 include: Achieving 100% renewable energy under the Model Solar City initiative, expanding electric mobility, promoting green buildings, enhancing rainwater harvesting, wetland restoration and strengthening public health systems.

To ensure accountability, the plan includes a robust monitoring, evaluation, and reporting (MER) framework. It also proposes the creation of a Climate Change Centre (CCC) to coordinate interdepartmental efforts, manage climate data, and facilitate knowledge sharing. A baseline study on carbon emissions and sequestration potential is also planned to support data-driven policy-making.

The meeting was attended by Mandip Singh Brar, secretary home-cum-environment and forest, Diprava Lakra, secretary finance and transport, Saurbh Kumar, CCF-cum-director environment, MC commissioner Amit Kumar (IAS), Ajay Chagti, secretary health, and additional director of environment Anup Kumar Soni, along with other officials from stakeholder departments.