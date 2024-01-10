Chandigarh seals 7 eateries in northern sectors

Cracking the whip against building violations, the UT administration has sealed seven popular eating joints, located in prime locations of the city, over the last 10 days. Notices have also been issued to 20 more eateries and similiar action is expected to follow over next few days. (HT File photo)

These include two in Sector 7 -- Terminal-7 & Grapho, four in Sector 10 -- JC’s, Brooklyn Central, Peggy Ice Cream, and Casa Bella Vista, and two in Sector 26 -- Fellas & Beach and Brew.

The four eateries in Sector 10 allegedly ran on the premises of an erstwhile coal depot, and necessary approvals had not been taken.

A senior officer of UT administration said, “We have sent notices to around 20 more eateries in Sector 7 and 26, and will be sealing them soon as they have not removed the building violations,” he said.

On why the action has been taken now, the officer said, “We had issued them several notices but they took no corrective measures, forcing us to seal the units.

Heritage panel had refused to allow need-based changes

A few showrooms in Sectors 7 and 26 had sought approval for need-based changes but the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) had, in September last year, refused to allow it.

Chandigarh Business Council chairperson Jagdish Arora said, “The UT should allow need-based changes as per the need of the hour. They should also stop having a pick-and-choose policy while sealing of buildings. On one hand, they say they allow ease-of-doing business, on the other, they impose such restrictions. They should’s forget, these eateries generate a lot of revenue for the UT administration.”

Took similar action against charitable centre, later bowed to pressure

Last February, the UT estate office had also sealed the RSS-backed Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Diagnostic Centre in Sector 24 over multiple building violations but was forced to deseal it within minutes after a protest led by BJP mayor Anup Gupta. Set up in 1991, the centre had been running from the premises of UT administration’s Indira Holiday Home, which also has a primary school.