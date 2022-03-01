Chandigarh | Second automatic weather system to be set up near Sukhna Lake

On the 40th anniversary of the organisation’s establishment on Monday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh announced a new Automatic Weather System (AWS) near Sukhna Lake.

The city currently has an AWS installed at the Sector 39 observatory, which automatically collects weather related data.

Speaking about the importance of a second AWS, Singh said, “Earlier seen only in hills, now even in the city we see variations in weather with only a few sectors getting rain while others stay dry at times. Sukhna Lake is more closely situated to the foothills of the Himalayas and will provide a better perspective on weather variations on a local scale.”

The installation will be a part of the larger project to set up 400 new AWS systems for the country, 13 more systems for the region.

An AWS team has been formed, which is now looking for the best location for the system. While the system will be set up in one of the government buildings near the lake, a no-objection certificate will be needed. The timeframe for when it is expected to start functioning is still not clear.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), New Delhi, deputy director general of meteorology Charan Singh was also present for the celebrations. Speaking about the weather conditions of the region, he said, “The average maximum temperature for the country has gone up by 0.7°C in the past 115 years. For this region it is close to 0.9°C.”

He added that while it’s only a small difference, it can have far reaching consequences and affect the wheat production. He also spoke about the meteorological effect of air pollutants and aerosols and how it increases the formation of fog.

IMD had held a special function to celebrate their 40th establishment year. College and school students were invited for visits at the centre and e-posters prepared on the theme of disaster management through community participation were also launched.