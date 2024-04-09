Chandigarh: Sector-9 salon employee booked for 2-cr fraud

Police have booked the sales manager of a hair salon in Sector 9, Chandigarh, for committing a ₹2-crore fraud with the management of the salon. The accused was identified as Mohammed Nadeem, manager of Hair Masters salon. HT Image

Police said Sahil, an office bearer of the salon management, alleged that Nadeem cheated the management while making fake data entries and daily sales reports (DSRs) in the company’s computer system.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Sahil, a resident of Homeland Heights in Sector 70, Mohali, reported to police that the accused had joined the salon in 2015. His salary was raised sometime later and additional responsibilities were given to him.

Nadeem, along with others, embezzled huge money and also purchased properties in Mohali. Police said the complainant became suspicious about the accused when he proposed to invest ₹85 lakh in his new venture in Jalandhar. Police said as the offence involved money of more than ₹1 crore, the matter was referred to the economic offences wing (EOW), Sector 17. A case was registered at the Sector-3 police station.