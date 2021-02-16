Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years

Maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up to 27°C on Tuesday, the highest for a February day since it was recorded at 29°C on the last day of the month in 2018. Meanwhile, minimum temperature went up from Monday’s 9.8°C to 10.3°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days.

Maximum temperature has been on the rise since the formation of dense fog ceased in the city on February 13, when it was recorded at 23.5°C. It stood at 26°C on Monday.

“With no fog and clear skies, sunlight is warming up the city. We can now say the winters are over. With the higher intensity of sunlight, temperature can further rise by a notch or two in the coming days,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Spells of dense fog are over

Paul said tough there is a possibility of mist or shallow fog in open areas, spells of dense fog are over this season. For the past three days, visibility has remained between two to four kilometers in the morning.

Meanwhile, dry days are likely to continue. A fresh system of western disturbance is likely to affect the region between February 21 and 22, but it is unlikely to bring rain.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 27°C while minimum temperature will remain around 11°C, according to the weather bulletin.