Chandigarh sees peaceful Diwali as police and firefighters stay on alert

Diwali celebrations in the city were met with heightened security as police and fire teams remained on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents. Despite the chaos of bursting crackers, 26 PCR vans patrolled the streets, and live feeds from 504 CCTV cameras were monitored to keep the city safe.

DSP (Headquarters) Harsimrat Singh said, “A control room with six personnel operated throughout the night to monitor distress calls. The coordination of police and fire teams helped maintain order and safety during celebrations.”

The Fire Department responded to 22 fire-related calls, with nine from Mohali, five from Kharar, and the rest from Dera Bassi and Zirakpur. Fire officials deployed 12 fire tenders across key areas, including Phase 11, Phase 8, and Sector 82.

Police also set up special checkpoints across the city to prevent drink-driving and ensure crackers were burst within permitted hours. DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said that the traffic remained smooth across the tricity, with no significant congestion or accidents.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation of the city’s fire and rescue services responded to 18 emergency calls, including one bogus report. Firefighters managed minor incidents involving garbage heaps, dry grass, and waste materials, with minimal property damage.

As part of a proactive safety strategy, fire services divided the city into seven zones, stationed fire tenders at high-risk areas, and ensured all equipment was fully operational.

To ensure women’s safety during festive shopping, special lady squads were deployed in crowded markets, while 42 floating nakas were set up across the city to curb snatching and petty crimes. PCR units remained on high alert, with clear instructions to respond swiftly to emergencies. To ease traffic congestion, 38 parking lots were designated, including school grounds.

Throughout the evening, the fire and emergency services responded to 137 cracker-related calls and 22 fire incidents. Quick action from fire and police teams helped avert major mishaps.