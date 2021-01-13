Chandigarh sees third severe cold day in 4 days
Even as the day temperature went up a notch on Wednesday, Chandigarh continued to be colder than hill stations in the region.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2°C, up from 11.1°C on Tuesday, which was the coldest day this season.
However, despite the rise, Wednesday was third severe cold day in four days, with maximum temperature recorded nine degrees below normal and minimum at 5.7°C.
A severe cold day is declared when minimum temperature drops below 10°C and maximum temperature is more than 6.5°C below normal.
The city was also colder than Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla, where maximum temperature was recorded at 14.8°C, 15.8°C and 16.1°C, respectively.
According to the India Meteorological Department, similar weather is expected in the coming days, with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and evenings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh cuts down Covid vaccination sites from 8 to 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy: Chandigarh defeat Manipur, to face Mizoram next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year on, elevators at Chandigarh Housing Board’s costliest Sector 51 flats still inoperative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid bird flu scare, 34 dead crows found in 3 days in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh sees third severe cold day in 4 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University to cough up ₹25,000 for failure to reply to a petition in HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate polls: Chandigarh admn asks PU to take decision on its own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana meets 2020 sex-ratio target in pandemic year: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: 8 samples test negative, 13 dead birds found in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn receives 12,000 doses of Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court clears decks for power privatisation in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt in Haryana let party's central leadership down on stir: Birendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate and syndicate, fate of Panjab University deans uncertain too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to get Covishield for vaccination drive from Jan 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox