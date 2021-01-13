Chandigarh sees third severe cold day in 4 days

Even as the day temperature went up a notch on Wednesday, Chandigarh continued to be colder than hill stations in the region.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2°C, up from 11.1°C on Tuesday, which was the coldest day this season.

However, despite the rise, Wednesday was third severe cold day in four days, with maximum temperature recorded nine degrees below normal and minimum at 5.7°C.

A severe cold day is declared when minimum temperature drops below 10°C and maximum temperature is more than 6.5°C below normal.

The city was also colder than Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla, where maximum temperature was recorded at 14.8°C, 15.8°C and 16.1°C, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, similar weather is expected in the coming days, with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and evenings.