Chandigarh: Seniors lead the way at Panchkula MC polls, ink hope for better days

Senior citizens turned out in impressive numbers while younger voters also exercised their franchise across Panchkula during the Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday. Voters across age groups have sought safer streets, improved roads, regular water supply, cleaner public spaces, cleaner surroundings and enhanced infrastructure. Senior citizens turned out in impressive numbers while younger voters also exercised their franchise across Panchkula MC polls on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Among those who came to vote was a 79-year-old visually impaired retired Wing Commander Jatinder Singh who reached the Sutlej Public School polling booth in Sector 2. His wife, Arvinder Kaur, 66, a homemaker, said that despite a sizeable senior citizen population in Panchkula, there are no dedicated facilities or services for the elderly. “Safety remains a key concern as theft cases are reported regularly. There is no dedicated ambulance or services for senior citizens. Even bringing my husband here to vote was difficult as he has lost his vision due to retina-related issue and faces difficulty in walking. He was provided a wheelchair at the polling booth,” she said.

Wearing a lumbar support belt and walking with the help of a cane, retired Colonel BN Samlok cast his vote along with his wife, Sudha Samlok, 76, at Sector 2. Emphasising the larger significance of voting, he said every eligible citizen must vote, otherwise democracy would weaken. “A weak opposition and an indifferent population were among the reasons behind prevailing troubles,” he said.

Another voter, 76-year-old Anjali Kumar, said cleanliness remains a major concern in the city. She said parks are in poor condition and residents cannot go for walks because of litter and overgrown grass. During the monsoon, waterlogging leaves residents stranded for long periods due to an improper drainage system, she added.

What young voters say

Younger voters, too, highlighted civic shortcomings.

Sidhart Sharma, 35, who works in Gurugram, travelled specially to Panchkula to cast his vote. He said the Sector 7 community centre, where his parents were married, is now in a dilapidated state.

“With garbage piled up outside community centres and no proper upkeep, these places have become redundant though they were once hubs of cultural activities,” he said.

Shubham, 29, a resident of Kharak Mangoli, raised concerns over the lack of a road connecting the inner side of the locality to the main road. He said even to vote across the road, residents had to cross the flyover as there were no zebra crossings or traffic signals. Shortage of water during summer is another issue, forcing residents to fetch water from other areas and rely on water tankers.