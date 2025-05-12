Chandigarh: Verka booth owner, visitor clash in Manimajra over monetary dispute

A monetary dispute took a violent turn when two groups clashed near the Manimajra bus stand late on Saturday evening, resulting in injuries to several of them, police said. FIRs have been registered on the statement of both groups and a probe has been initiated, officials said. The investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and statements of witnesses to determine the sequence of events, leading to clash in Manimajra. (HT Photo)

According to the police, one Naveen Hooda went to a Verka booth, run by Abdul Wahid, near the bus stand to take money that he had reportedly lent. The discussion turned into a heated argument, triggering a physical confrontation between both groups. Eyewitnesses said Wahid was the first to attack Hooda, the FIR mentioned.

As per the complaint filed by Wahid, Hooda and his companions assaulted him and his nephews — Mosin and Ashkar Ali, aka Jassi. Wahid also alleged that Hooda brandished a pistol and tried to open fire at them but was stopped by local residents who snatched the licensed firearm that was finally seized by the police.

Complainant Wahid said he, along with his nephews, sustained injuries. However, counterclaims suggest that Hooda sustained severe injuries during the clash. An FIR has also been registered against Abdul Wahid under relevant sections based on the cross-complaint. The police confirmed that both parties were booked and an investigation was underway. No one was hospitalised, according to the police.

A mobile forensic team visited the site. The scene was videographed. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and statements of witnesses to determine the sequence of events.

Attacked in Zirakpur, motorist severely hurt

Mohali A man was severely injured after being attacked by a group of youths after the former’s car collided with their bike on the VIP Road in Zirakpur on Friday. Victim Jawala Singh was hospitalised by local residents while the assailants fled.

According to victim’s wife Shireen, he was heading towards his jewellery shop when two youths on a bike swerved sharply in front of his car near Domino’s Chowk. She said Jawala Singh asked them to move aside but they “hurled abuses” and soon three or four youths came from a nearby parked car. “They attacked him. One of the attackers was wearing a metal knuckle duster, which he used to hit him on his head, chest and stomach, resulting in deep wounds and stitches. Traffic police personnel were there but they refused to intervene,” she alleged.

According to witnesses, around 10-12 youths then came from a nearby gym. “During the chaos, one of the attackers reportedly snatched the victim’s gold chain and stole other jewellery and cash from the car,” according to the complainant.

Jawala Singh was taken to a private hospital where doctors administered six stitches to his head. He has been hospitalised for the past two days, the family said, adding that despite submitting video footage and photographs of the altercation, the police took no action.

Raj Kumar, investigating officer at the Zirakpur police station, said, “Both parties have sustained injuries. We will act only after recording statements from both sides. CCTV footage from the area is being checked. The guilty will face consequences.”