Chandigarh: Shopkeeper thrashes business rival

A Sector 38-based shopkeeper allegedly assaulted his business rival following an argument over the latter’s Diwali stall, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Jagdeep Arora, 40, a resident of Sector 40, told the police that he ran a toy shop in Sector 38. For Diwali, he, along with his help, Sachin, was setting up a stall in front of his shop, when Ajay Kumar, who runs the adjacent shop, objected to it.

An argument ensued and Ajay asked his minor help to thrash him, Arora alleged, adding that the duo also shoved him to the ground, causing multiple injuries.

He was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, from where, after initial treatment, he was shifted to Max Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

Acting on Arora’s complaint, police arrested Kumar, 45, a resident of Sector 38, and his help, 17. They have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code. The duo was later granted bail.