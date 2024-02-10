Chandigarh: Sippy Sidhu murder accused knocks SC doors

The accused in Sippy Sidhu murder case has moved to Supreme Court (SC), pleading that the trial court be restrained to move with the proceedings. The case was initially probed by UT police, but in 2016, it was transferred to the CBI. In June 2022, she was arrested by the CBI and later charged with murder. (HT File Photo)

The case was listed before the special court of CBI on Friday, wherein an application for adjournment of proceedings was filed by the accused, Kalyani Singh. “The proceedings are pending before the Supreme Court in SLP (Criminal) Diary for February 23, filed on behalf of Kalyani Singh,” the trial court was informed.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at Sector 27 park on September 20, 2015. His family has claimed that Kalyani, daughter of former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

Kalyani filed an application before the CBI court to supply all the documents relied upon by the prosecution, statement of all witnesses as well as the electronic data collected. The trial court rejected the application on the ground that the documents sought for were not relied upon.

Challenging the trial court’s order, she then moved High Court, which allowed Kalyani’s plea, and directed the trial court on May 8, 2023, to deter the consideration as regard framing of charges till Kalyani is supplied with data.

However, the CBI moved the SC, which on December 1, 2023, stayed the high court’s order. This SC’s order paved the way for the CBI court. However, the SC makes it clear that charges, if framed, will be subject to outcome of the case.

Kalyani filed an application with the SC on February 6 seeking modification of the order dated December 1, 2023. The application mentioned that even as the matter is pending before the apex court, the trial court is expediting the hearing of the matter.