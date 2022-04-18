Chandigarh sizzles at 38.2°C
After a brief respite from the heatwave conditions, the maximum temperature of the city continued to soar.
The mercury went up from 38°C on Saturday to 38.2°C on Sunday, 3.8°C above normal.
The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, 1.6°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration's proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens' groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday. The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.
Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation
A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.
