Chandigarh: Stream-wise data for Class 11 applications out

Of the total 15,456 applications received, 7,948 are for humanities, 2,397 are for sciences, 1,481 are for commerce and 918 are for vocational courses. Out of the 9,879 applications received from government school students, 6,263 have opted overwhelmingly for humanities.

With a total 7,060 seats for humanities, it is expected that some of the 1,685 students from the other category, which includes private school students and students from other states, will also be able to get seats in the first counselling itself in the humanities stream. This comes after two years when not a single student from the unreserved category was able to get a seat in the humanities stream as government school students, who were more than the number of available seats, had opted for it. They were later adjusted.

Majority of the students from the other category, meanwhile, have opted for sciences — as many as 1,686 of the total 5,577 students. The allotment list will now be released on June 20.