Chandigarh: Students need to be taught about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice, says Kataria

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said that the sacrifice of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who is also called ‘Hind Di Chaddar’ is hardly mentioned in the curriculum of schools and needs to be highlighted more. He was speaking during a symposium organised by the Sector 8 Gurudwara Committee on the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (2R) and Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu (3R) with other dignitaries during the symposium on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kataria, who hails from Rajasthan, said that it is unfortunate that during his school years, the Guru’s sacrifice for the people of the country was never taught to the students. “While it may be taught in schools in Punjab, in other states many students are not taught about the Guru’s sacrifice,” Kataria said.

However, he added that people still know about the Guru from the influence he had. He described how in Rajasthan songs are still sung about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s to shield Kashmiri Pandits by sacrificing his own life during the Mughal rule.

Chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Sheel Nagu, also spoke about the Guru’s sacrifice. He described how his forefathers were amongst the families of Kashmiri Pandits who had gone to Guru Tegh Bahadur to apprise him of the demand made by the Mughals to them to convert to Islam or they would be killed. He spoke about how he perhaps wouldn’t have been in the same position today if it wasn’t for the Guru.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and justice KS Ahluwalia (retd) also spoke about the Guru’s teachings and the impact it had on their lives. Former vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, spoke about Guru Nanak’s extensive travels and how even in Arunachal Pradesh there is a sacred cave where Guru Nanak Dev had stayed during his ‘Udaasi’ to Tibet. He said that even now, local students visit the cave before exams as they believe it will bring them good luck.

To commemorate the life, legacy, teachings, and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Salok Mahala 9—a compilation of his sacred verses translated into multiple languages was also released by Kataria.