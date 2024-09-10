Chandigarh: Studies by PEC, architects body give thumbs down to Metro

A week after UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria directed authorities to assess financial and economic viability of Metro systems in similar-sized cities, studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Chandigarh chapter, and Punjab Engineering College (PEC) have concluded that such a transport systems are not feasible in the tricity area for multiple reasons. A week ago Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had directed authorities to assess financial and economic viability of Metro systems in similar-sized cities. (HT File Photo for representation)

Kataria had issued the directions during a meeting of the Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) on September 2. A report will be submitted within a month.

According to IIA’s report and a case study by PEC students last year, the projected transport demand in 2023 on major tricity corridors (north-south and east-west) was estimated at 7,007 and 6,711 peak hour peak direction traffic.

Peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT) means the maximum number of travellers commuting through the entire length of the busiest section of a route in the direction carrying a higher volume of traffic during the busiest hour. This demand is expected to reach between 13,303 and 31,407 by 2041. However, a Metro system becomes economically viable only when this number is between 40,000 and 70,000, which Chandigarh may not reach until 2051. Therefore, such a system would not be a cost-effective solution to the city’s traffic problems, their studies suggest.

Also, the cross-network system proposed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s report is unsuitable for the city as it is one of the least efficient mass rapid transportation system (MRTS) globally and is rarely used in major cities.

‘Proposed technology on the way out’

According to a study conducted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service, a major inflow of traffic into Chandigarh comes from neighbouring areas, with over 4 lakh daily commuters entering the city from Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Pinjore and Rajpura. This highlights the need for an efficient transport system that integrates these areas with Chandigarh.

The circle radial system has been identified as the most suitable network for the tricity region. This system, when combined with the bus system, has proven effective in cities like Moscow, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Madrid, which see the highest Metro ridership worldwide.

However, the technology proposed for Chandigarh Metro will be outdated by the time the project is commissioned, with an estimated age of around 45 years. Given the rapid pace of technological advancement, public funds would not be utilised efficiently.

Instead, the proposal suggests using automated driverless trains. This would align with technological advancements while preserving the beauty and heritage of the city. Driverless trains offer passengers an open view of the surrounding environment and have already been adopted by 124 countries worldwide.

For a city like Chandigarh, any proposed Metro system should incorporate the latest technology. Driverless trains not only bring advanced technology but also lower operational costs by reducing the need for staff, which constitutes a significant portion of the running costs. Additionally, these trains optimise energy use, and reduce wear and tear.

‘16-minute delay between trains considerably high’

Further concerns include the high frequency of 16 minutes between trains during peak hours, which would deter public use, as efficient public transport typically has a waiting time of no more than six minutes. Additionally, there are no dedicated parking facilities at the proposed Metro stations, which would worsen the existing parking situation in commercial areas.

Former IIA chairperson Surinder Bahga said the proposed Chandigarh Metro network was also not well integrated with the city’s Master Plan 2031. “Similar projects in cities like Ludhiana were shelved or faced issues, raising concerns about their feasibility and impact on Chandigarh’s heritage. These issues must be considered carefully before finalising the project to ensure optimal use of public funds and resources,” he said.