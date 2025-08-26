Chandigarh teacher to get national award

For consistently delivering 100% results in boards and taking up initiatives beyond the call of her duty, Parveen Kumari, a social science teacher at the Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 20-B, has been selected for the National Teachers Award. She will receive the award from the President of India on September 5, Teachers’ Day, in New Delhi. Parveen Kumari, a social science teacher at the Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 20-B, has been selected for the National Teachers Award. (HT File)

As per officials, Kumari, a trained graduate teacher (TGT), uses innovative teaching methodologies in the classroom, thus ensuring 100% pass percentage among her students.

Besides, she has also set up a herbal nursery, Lily pond, Bal Sansad and SST lab in the school for the purpose of ‘experiential learning’. She also runs two podcasts and a YouTube channel on which she conducts interviews, shares blogs, records live visits, tells moral stories, and delivers conceptual lessons. These resources are particularly useful for students who need flexible, repeatable content due to learning gaps or language challenges.

She has created and uploaded over 150 educational content pieces for national platforms like Diksha, PM Vidya, Kishor Manch, and DTH Chandigarh, with a focus on Hindi medium learners. Her foundational literacy and numeracy worksheets for children with special needs and SST workbooks for primary grades, supported by videos, cater to inclusive education. In 2021, she received a commendation award from the UT administration and in 2022, she was conferred the state teacher award.