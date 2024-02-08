 Chandigarh teachers march towards Raj Bhawan - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh teachers march towards Raj Bhawan

Chandigarh teachers march towards Raj Bhawan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Joint Teachers Association demands cancellation of deputation policy with immediate effect, pending arrears of dearness allowances and Punjab 6th Pay Commission from July 2021 to March 2023 to Samagra Shiksha teachers and staff

City teachers marched towards the governor’s house on Wednesday stating that the new deputation policy is unconstitutional. Under the banner of Joint Teachers Association (JTA), they staged a dharna on the road.

The deputation policy has been made without consulting Punjab and Haryana, which is a violation of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. (HT File Photo)
The deputation policy has been made without consulting Punjab and Haryana, which is a violation of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. (HT File Photo)

According to the information, the policy here has been made without consulting Punjab and Haryana, which is a violation of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. The fixation of time limit for any teacher who is transferred on deputation from Punjab or Haryana is illegal, JTA member added.

JTA demands cancellation of deputation policy with immediate effect, pending arrears of dearness allowances and Punjab 6th Pay Commission from July 2021 to March 2023 to Samagra Shiksha teachers and staff.

They shared the mention of Supreme Court regarding the employees coming from Punjab and Haryana under a special kind of deputation without any allowance. It is not within the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh administration to make any policy with ordinary deputation, they added.

