Chandigarh teachers say won’t be possible to seat students as per Covid norms for term exams

Even as Term 1 exams for board classes have already started for minor subjects and will be soon held for the major subjects as well, teachers are claiming it won’t be possible to seat students according to Covid norms in some of the government schools of the city. However, officials have assured that the situation is under control.

Members of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union said, “If we seat only 12 students per class then there are not enough classrooms in some schools of the city, especially for subjects like English, for which all students will turn up at the same time. There also won’t be enough invigilators to hold these exams.”

Even though the official notification for the term one exams doesn’t specify the number of students allowed per class, officials of the UT education department have confirmed that up to 24 students per class will be allowed.

Director school education Palika Arora said, “We will be able to hold exams as per the CBSE guidelines. Even labs can be opened up if required and we have enough teachers to act as invigilators.”

Teachers are also complaining about the extra work that they will have to put in to conduct these exams, especially on days with major subjects. A teacher described how the exam paper will be sent to schools only an hour before the exam starts.

“Most schools have only one printer which can be insufficient for exams of major subjects. We will have to print the OMR sheet on which students will answer. Teachers will have to check them and upload marks online which will also take time. On days with two exams, it will be difficult for the teachers,” a teacher said.

Meanwhile, officials have assured that all such anticipated problems will be checked beforehand to ensure that it doesn’t affect students and the conduct of the examinations. Term 1 exams are a part of the new pattern of marking introduced for board classes from this year with multiple-choice questions. The Term 2 exams will similarly be conducted between March-April and will feature both subjective and objective questions.