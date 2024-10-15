Chandigarh: Teen attacked with knives, bricks over old rivalry in Ramdarbar

A 16-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by a group of youths near Hathi Park in Ramdarbar on late Saturday night. A case under Sections 191(2),191(3),190,115(2),126(2),118(1) and 109 of the BNS has been registered at Sector-31 police station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

In a complaint, the victim’s brother told police that the attack was carried out by several individuals with whom his brother had a history of enmity. The victim’s brother, who witnessed the incident, said the confrontation began while he was at Mandi Ground, Ramdarbar, for Dussehra celebrations. He said he saw his brother riding a motorcycle with two of his friends when a teenager stopped them and began hurling abuses. The complainant said the accused had previous disputes with the victim and had assaulted him on earlier occasions.

After the initial encounter, the victim’s friends left the scene and he rode alone toward Hathi Park, with the accused following him. It was then that the accused and his associates surrounded the victim.

Armed with knives, they attacked the victim, stabbing him multiple times. Two accused used wooden sticks, while others hurled bricks at him. Other members of the group joined in, assaulting the victim with kicks and punches. The vicious attack caused the victim to flee toward an alley, but the group chased him and assaulted him again, inflicting further injuries.

The complainant said his brother was left bleeding heavily in the lane following the assault. The eyewitness detailed that the attackers had been targeting the victim for some time, and he was familiar enough with them to recognise them.

A case under Sections 191(2),191(3),190,115(2),126(2),118(1) and 109 of BNS has been registered at Sector-31 police station.