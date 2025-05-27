Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Minor, 13, booked for sexually assaulting 6-year-old boy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2025 04:49 AM IST

After verifying the details, police found grounds for a criminal case and booked the 13-year-old boy under the POCSO Act.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his teenage neighbour at the child’s home in Sector 49 on Saturday afternoon.

When coaxed, the six-year-old revealed that the accused had previously also touched him inappropriately and told him not to cry, his mother told Chandigarh Police. (HT)
After verifying the details, police found grounds for a criminal case and booked the 13-year-old boy under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the FIR, the child’s mother, aged 25, stated that she had stepped downstairs around 2 pm to hand a helmet to her husband, leaving her two sons at home with her mother-in-law.

The elder son, who studies in Class 1, was watching television with their neighbour’s son in a room.

“When I came back upstairs, I saw the neighbour’s boy had taken my elder son to the back room and was doing inappropriate things. I saw him touching my son’s private parts. As soon as he noticed me, he stood up in shock, and my son quickly pulled up his pants,” the mother stated in her complaint.

When coaxed, the six-year-old revealed that the accused had previously also touched him inappropriately and told him not to cry. After being alerted, a police team led by sub-inspector Pratibha Kumari reached the house and recorded the victim’s and mother’s statements, leading to an FIR.

