Chandigarh: Teen held for sexually assaulting 12-yr-old boy at Snehalaya

Police have booked a 16-year-old boy lodged at Snehalaya, Maloya, for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old mentally disabled boy at the destitute home. As per police, his brother and sister are also lodged in Snehalaya, as their mother is in jail and father is missing. (iStockphoto)

The victim had confided in a staff member two weeks ago, following which authorities swung into action. The social welfare department held counselling sessions with the accused and the victim, who revealed that the former sexually assaulted him in a toilet.

Following a report by the child welfare committee, the social welfare department approached the police, who have booked the accused under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The juvenile may now be shifted to a reform home.

