Chandigarh: Teenager taking father’s body for cremation hurt by falling tree branches

A 15-year-old boy, taking his father’s body for cremation, was critically injured when two tree branches fell on him in EWS colony of Sector 38D during Wednesday evening’s storm. The boy, identified as Rudraksh, is currently admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in a critical condition. (HT File)

Rudraksh suffered a head injury and underwent surgery, but his condition remains critical. His uncle stated that out of 15-20 people present there, only Rudraksh was hurt in the incident.

Area councillor Yogesh Dhingra said the tree came under UT administration jurisdiction. Dhingra also drew parallels with the 2022 incident, where a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 8, died in a tree collapse on school campus. “To avoid such incidents, inspection of trees needs to be carried out every three months and pruning of branches and cutting of trees need to be done accordingly,” he added.