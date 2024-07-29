Chandigarh temperature soars to 39°C

: The maximum temperature on Sunday jumped from 34.3°C to 39°C, which is five degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday jumped from 34.3°C to 39°C, which is five degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Keshav Singh/HT)

IMD officials have issued yellow alert warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on July 30 & 31.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature slightly increased from 28.8°C to 29 °C, which is two degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will hover around 29 degrees, with overcast skies, according to the IMD.