Chandigarh: Three-day music festival to start tomorrow

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:25 AM IST

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:25 AM IST

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union ministry of culture, will organise the three-day "Ragini and Saang Mahotsava" from November 4 at Kalagram in Chandigarh

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said prominent Ragini and Saang artistes from Haryana will perform on all three days of the music festival. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union ministry of culture, will organise the three-day “Ragini and Saang Mahotsava” from November 4 at Kalagram in Chandigarh.

Artistes will perform live from 6pm on each day of the three-day event. Saang and Ragini are two popular forms of folk theatre and folk singing of Haryana. They bring alive tales steeped in history of the land of ancient folk culture.

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said prominent Ragini and Saang artistes from Haryana will perform at the festival including Bali Sharma and Babu Daan Singh on November 4, Amit Malik and Vishnu Dutt on November 5 and Sarita Kashyap and Deepak Julana on the concluding day.

Thursday, November 03, 2022
