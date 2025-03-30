Chandigarh: Three policemen suspended for ‘assaulting’ duo at Hallomajra police post

The Chandigarh Police, on Saturday, suspended ASI Ranjit, ASI Sewa Singh, and senior constable Deepak posted at the Sector 31 police station, days after allegations of brutality surfaced at the Hallomajra police post. This comes after a formal complaint was filed against them for allegedly assaulting two men, Gobind Kumar and Rohit Kumar. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on March 16 when Gobind received a distress call from Rohit, informing him that two young girls, Meenakshi and Sakshi, were being physically abused by their father at their Hallomajra residence. In response, Gobind and Rohit rushed to the Hallomajra police post to seek intervention. (HT Photo)

However, upon arrival, they found the girls already present at the police post, visibly distressed and in tears. The complaint alleges that the girls not only accused their father of violence but also claimed that police personnel had assaulted them instead of offering protection.

When Gobind and Rohit urged the officers to handle the matter sensitively, the situation escalated. The officers allegedly responded with a brutal assault, beating the two men with sticks, punches, and kicks.

Rohit, who already had a previous spinal injury, was allegedly targeted in the spine, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

Following the assault, an ambulance was called, and he was rushed to GMCH-32. He reportedly suffered a fractured thumb, severe facial swelling and head and spinal injuries.