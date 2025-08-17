Chandigarh to be developed on lines of Gujarat’s GIFT city: Kataria

City Beautiful will be developed as a National Service Industry Centre on the lines of Gujarat’s GIFT city, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said in his Independence Day speech on Friday. Gulab Chand Kataria (HT Photo)

GIFT City, short for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, is a smart city, part of India’s vision to attract fintech companies and global trading institutions, and compete with international financial hubs such as Dubai, Singapore, and London.

In Chandigarh, the plan is to turn it into a model of sound economic regulations, efficient governance, and modern infrastructure.

Kataria further said that the recent demolition drives against illegal colonies and markets had freed 55 acres, worth nearly ₹2,500 crore, which will now be used for public welfare projects.

The administrator also announced that a 400-bed regional medical hub would be established in Sector-53 in collaboration with AIIMS and NITI Aayog. The facility will focus on maternal and child care, emergency services, health research, and rehabilitation. He also mentioned the expansion of rooftop solar projects, the floating solar plant at Sector-39, the launch of e-Sanjeevani tele-consultation, and the implementation of the MoRTH scheme for road accident victims.

Speaking on other development projects, the administrator said that work on the ₹90-crore four-lane flyover from PGIMER to Sarangpur and Tribune flyover, which recently received approvals, will start soon. These projects will help ease the traffic troubles in the city.