Chandigarh to get 17 more waste collection points

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation (MC) has accorded approval for construction of 17 additional construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points at various locations in Chandigarh at a cost of ₹40 lakh. HT Image

The F&CC meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta on Tuesday, and was attended by other members of the committee, including councillors Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Neha and other senior officers of the MC.

The civic body said there are already 22 C&D waste collection points in the city, which were constructed to assist the public to ensure that the waste is dumped only at the designated locations. From these collection points, the waste can be easily collected and transported to the processing facility at Industrial Area Phase 1.

“As per ‘star rating’ protocol of ‘garbage free city’, in section of C&D, waste collection facilities should be made available in 90% of the total wards, so as to achieve the highest marks. But, such points are available in only 20 out of the 35 wards in the city at present and to have 100% collection units in every ward, 17 more collection points are required to be set up,” the civic body officials said in the agenda.

The members of committee also accorded approval for extension of the contract for operation and maintenance of gaushalas in Maloya and Sector 45, providing and fixing of keep boards, cat-eyes and median marker on V-4 & V-5 road for improvement of road safety in Sector 44 and 51, at an estimated cost of ₹5.58 lakh; and other developmental works.

MC postpones Wednesday house meet

The MC also postponed the general house meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. “The house meeting has been postponed due to administrative reasons and the next date of the meeting will be announced shortly,” the notice read.

Various developmental works and policies will be tabled for approval in the house meeting, including purchase of 11 new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. As per the MC officials, the fire and rescue services department currently has 21 firefighting vehicles, out of which 16 vehicles are more than 15 years old. As per the proposal, 11 new firefighting vehicles, including five water bowsers with a water tank capacity of 12,000 litres, and six mini fire tenders with a capacity of 3,000-3500 litres, should be brought. The civic body is planning to organise a three-day Rose Festival in February 2024, for which, a proposal for approval of ₹98 lakh has been made.