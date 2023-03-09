Chandigarh to scrap all government vehicles older than 15 years from April 1

Following the directions of the Union government, the UT administration will be phasing out all government vehicles older than 15 years. These vehicles will be deregistered and scrapped in the city from April 1. Following the directions of the Union government, the Chandigarh administration will be phasing out all government vehicles older than 15 years. These vehicles will be deregistered and scrapped in the city from April 1. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The vehicles include polluting cars and buses. In January, the Union ministry of road transport and highways issued a notification stating that all government vehicles, including buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking and vehicles attached with the UT municipal corporation, which have completed 15 years would be scrapped from April 1.

A senior officer of the UT transport department said, “We are in the process of preparing the list of all vehicles to be scrapped. It would help in reducing emissions from worn-down vehicles and further reduce vehicular pollution”.

Under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the UT administration will provide up to 25% rebate on road tax on the registration of new vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

According to the policy, commercial vehicles aged over 15 years and passenger vehicles aged over 20 years will have to be mandatorily scrapped if these do not pass the fitness and emission tests.

The policy has a provision of concession in the motor vehicle tax on the purchase of a new vehicle against submission of the certificate of deposit, which will be issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) to the owner of a vehicle when he/she deposits the vehicle with it for scrapping.

The concession in tax up to 25% will be given in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15% in case of transport vehicles. However, the concession will be available up to eight years in case of transport vehicles and up to 15 years in case of non-transport vehicles. There will be no concession in the motor vehicle tax after the expiry of the period concerned.

The official said a private firm had been given the approval to set up a vehicle scrapping centre in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, which would be made operational from April 1.

