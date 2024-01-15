Chandigarh to start active TB case-finding activity by January end

To rid the city of tuberculosis (TB) by the end of this year, a well-planned and targeted active case finding (ACF) activity will be started in the last week of January to reach the unreached population so that all symptomatic presumptive TB cases get tested and if diagnosed, they are managed appropriately. “The government of India has set a mammoth task for the entire country for tuberculosis elimination. Even though there are multiple challenges in achieving this target, Chandigarh is prepared to take on this challenge and take the bull by its horns,” said UT health secretary Ajay Chagti. (HT File)

The city had earned the unfortunate distinction of having the highest TB rate in the country for the year 2023, reporting a staggering 475 cases per 100,000 people. According to health experts, this number is higher due to more testing in Chandigarh.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body.

“The government of India has set a mammoth task for the entire country for TB elimination. Even though there are multiple challenges in achieving this target, Chandigarh is prepared to take on this challenge and take the bull by its horns,” said UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, adding that “The UT has a state-specific strategic plan for TB elimination by 2025 which was launched on March 29, 2022. This document is a guidance document for the UT and is in line with the national strategic plan. Recently, an immediate area-specific and a more concise plan has also been made and all the activities are being attempted to be done in line with this action plan.”

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) is working with the motive of breaking the chain of infection. A multi-pronged approach is being taken into consideration to generate awareness about tuberculosis among the masses of the City Beautiful, said the health secretary.

Raising awareness remains crucial for prompt diagnosis and detection, encouraging individuals to voluntarily undergo sputum testing upon experiencing any symptoms indicative of TB.

Various NGOs throughout the city have been enlisted for this initiative. The unwavering commitment from the top authority in the UT, both politically and administratively, is pivotal in reaching this goal. The active involvement of the private sector and medical colleges as crucial stakeholders is also underway.

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 is poised to introduce an exclusive MD programme in tuberculosis and respiratory diseases (TBRD), positioning itself as the sole healthcare institution in the region offering this specialised course.

TB symptoms include persistent cough with blood, fatigue, and unintentional weight loss. Individuals may experience low-grade fever, night sweats, and chills, indicating the need for prompt medical attention. Early recognition is crucial for effective TB diagnosis and treatment.

It’s crucial to seek medical attention if there are concerns about TB, especially when experiencing persistent symptoms or having been in contact with someone diagnosed with TB. Early detection and treatment are key to managing the disease effectively.