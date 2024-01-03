Chandigarh to take on Railways in Ranji opener at home

UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the Chandigarh team for the Ranji trophy match against Railways which is commencing on January 5. The team will be led by Manan Vohra as the side will start its campaign at its home ground, which is Sector-16 Cricket Ground. Sector-16 Cricket Stadium will witness another clash between Punjab and the host will take place at the cricket stadium from February 2. (HT Photo)

The league matches which last for almost one and a half months will have Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Tripura and Karnataka in the same pool. The UT’s second match is against the host team in Goa on January 12 followed by Gujarat at Sector-16 Cricket Stadium from January 19. UT lads and host Tamil Nadu will face each other in the fourth match to be played in Coimbatore from January 26.

Sector-16 Cricket Stadium will witness another clash between Punjab and the host will take place at the cricket stadium from February 2. The host will lock horns against Tripura at the same venue from February 9. The team will play its last league match on February 16 against hosts Karnataka at Hubli.

One match suspension for three players

Chandigarh, keeping discipline paramount, UTCA has suspended three players for one match. UTCA probed the indiscipline activities of Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh and Jagjit Singh Sandhu during the last Ranji season. Taking cognizance of the same, a three-member committee under UTCA’s president Sanjay Tandon imposed a ban of two matches, but the BCCI expressing a soft corner towards the players reduced the ban of two matches to one match. All three players will not be part of the first Ranji match to be held on January 5 at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16.

The team includes Manan Vohra (captain), Arsalan Khan, Arjit Singh, Harnoor Singh, Mayank Sidhu, Gaurav Puri, Abhijeet Garg, Kunal Mahajan, Murugan Ashwin, Vishu Kashyap, Arpit Pannu, Sandeep Sharma, Nipun Pandita, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejaswi Kapoor.