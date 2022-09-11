Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south
Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg at Chandigarh’s apni mandis
Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city’s apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper.
Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg.
Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board at the Sector-43 apni mandi, said, “While the weather has remained dry here, rains in other parts of the country, especially the south, from where tomatoes are sourced, has affected their supply here. The wholesale price of a crate of tomatoes, which weighs 20-25 kg, has gone up to ₹1,000.”
He added that as monsoon draws to a close, the locally grown tomatoes will enter the market that will help lower their rate.
Meanwhile, due to the recent spell of dry weather in the region, supply of other vegetables, including bottle gourd, cabbage and cucumber, has improved, bringing their prices down.
Even the price of cauliflower, which had gone up to ₹90 per kg last month, has started decreasing, as the locally grown crop has started to enter the market. Its price is expected to dip further in the coming days.
At ₹25 per kg, the price of onions and potatoes has remained unchanged between August and September.
-
Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.
-
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
-
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
