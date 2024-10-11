Chandigarh traders mourn Ratan Tata’s demise

The trading community of Chandigarh, under the aegis of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), mourned the demise of Ratan Tata, eminent businessman and philanthropist, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate. Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh described Tata as a “shining star in the Indian commerce world,” emphasising that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. (HT Photo)

CBM chairman Satpal Gupta and president Charanjiv Singh joined senior functionaries and members in expressing heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and the entire nation.

Gupta lamented the loss, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this visionary leader. His contributions to India’s growth and development will never be forgotten.”

President Charanjiv Singh echoed these sentiments, describing Tata as a “shining star in the Indian commerce world,” emphasising that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“As a figure of nobility and inspiration, Tata brought laurels to our country through his tireless efforts in industrialisation and philanthropy,” he added.

CBM spokesperson Diwakar Sahoonja, who holds of a Limca Book of Records title for developing India’s first electric car in 1980, also paid tributes.

“Ratan Tata’s legacy of innovation, philanthropy and leadership has left an indelible mark on the nation. As someone who has dedicated his life to innovation and sustainability, his spirit will inspire generations to come,” he said.

Sahoonja recounted how Tata’s pioneering work in the automotive sector inspired him in his own endeavours.

Homi Bhabha hospital pays tributes

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, also expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Tata.

Describing Tata’s demise as an irreplaceable loss to the nation and the world, institute director Ashish Gulia said, “Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership transformed industries, but his legacy goes far beyond the business world. His unwavering commitment to philanthropy, healthcare, education and social welfare has left an indelible mark on our society. As we mourn his passing, we draw inspiration from his work in uplifting communities and empowering individuals.”