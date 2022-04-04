Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day. Two of these cases surfaced from Chandigarh’s Sectors 11 and 25, while one case each was reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Also, no new virus-related fatality was reported for the 32nd day in row.
Experts, however, cautioned residents against complacency with regards to Covid precautions and also advised them to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already, to boost their immunity against the virus.
Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said, “In January, Covid cases had surged rapidly due to the high transmission rate of Omicron variant. After attaining the herd immunity stage, the infection transmission dipped rapidly in February and March, resulting in a low case tally. But, the low figures do not mean that the Covid-19 has gone. Any new variant of the virus will lead to a surge again if people give a go-by to precautions.”
She added, “There is a lurking fear of a new variant--‘Deltacron’, which has characteristics of both Delta and Omicron, as many countries are reporting its cases. So far in India, this variant has not shown prevalence but people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avert another surge.”
Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The virus is still lethal for elderly and people with co-morbid conditions. Even if cases are less, we must follow rules. Also, vaccination is the key to avert another lethal wave, so people should not skip their doses when eligible.”
-
Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab
After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.
-
Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar
Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.
-
Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.
-
Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags
The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of ₹15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers. The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.
-
Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after The suspended cop, Rishi Pal was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics