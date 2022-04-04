Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year

In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day. Two of these cases surfaced from Chandigarh’s Sectors 11 and 25, while one case each was reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Also, no new virus-related fatality was reported for the 32nd day in row.

Experts, however, cautioned residents against complacency with regards to Covid precautions and also advised them to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already, to boost their immunity against the virus.

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said, “In January, Covid cases had surged rapidly due to the high transmission rate of Omicron variant. After attaining the herd immunity stage, the infection transmission dipped rapidly in February and March, resulting in a low case tally. But, the low figures do not mean that the Covid-19 has gone. Any new variant of the virus will lead to a surge again if people give a go-by to precautions.”

She added, “There is a lurking fear of a new variant--‘Deltacron’, which has characteristics of both Delta and Omicron, as many countries are reporting its cases. So far in India, this variant has not shown prevalence but people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avert another surge.”

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The virus is still lethal for elderly and people with co-morbid conditions. Even if cases are less, we must follow rules. Also, vaccination is the key to avert another lethal wave, so people should not skip their doses when eligible.”